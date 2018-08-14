Vistra completes acquisition of corporate services business from Deutsche Bank in Cayman Islands

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 14 August 2018 – Vistra, a leading global corporate service provider, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the Corporate Services business in Cayman Islands of Deutsche Bank’s Global Transaction Banking division. Following Vistra’s announcement of the deal in September 2017, the business in Cayman Islands will now be rebranded under the Vistra umbrella.

‘Corporate Services’ provides management and administration of Special Purpose Vehicles and asset holding companies to banks, non-bank financial institutions and corporates. The business specialises in the administration of structures for:

– Structured Finance transactions (Collateralized Loan Obligations, Collateralized Debt Obligations, Securitisations, Mortgage-Backed Securities)

– Aircraft Leasing

– Commercial Real Estate holding

– Investment Funds (mainly private equity and real estate).

Operating in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Jersey, Mauritius, Cayman Islands and the US, the business employs 139 staff globally, with existing Vistra offices combining with the teams in these jurisdictions.

Commenting on the acquisition completion, Jeffrey Goddard, Country Managing Director, Vistra Cayman Islands said, “We are pleased to be officially welcoming Deutsche Bank’s Corporate Services business in Cayman Islands to the Vistra team. This broadens our capabilities and presence in the region significantly and re-affirms Vistra’s commitment to Cayman as a key Capital Markets jurisdiction. This acquisition will facilitate growth allowing us to leverage our existing business networks and capabilities, particularly across Europe and Asia, whilst enhancing and consolidating our capabilities particularly within the Capital Markets and Structured Finance sectors for the benefit of our clients. We are looking forward to continuing to grow in the region, creating exciting opportunities for both our current and new employees.”

