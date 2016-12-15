Visiting yachtsmen warned about new scam in St Lucia

From Caribbean News Now

MARIGOT BAY, St Lucia — Caribbean Safety and Security Net (CSSN) has reported a first-hand account of a new scam perpetrated on visiting yachtsmen from a cruiser anchored In Marigot Bay, Saint Lucia.

On a particularly windy day last Saturday, after a strong gust, a cruiser crewmember looked topside to check if anyone was dragging an anchor, and noticed a boat in front that was, and its crew was obviously not onboard. He jumped in his dinghy and got the attention of another nearby cruiser and they were able to tie the dragging yacht to, and then haul it up close, on a nearby mooring.

An hour later he noticed the owners had returned and were sorting out the slack anchor chain. He went over to explain what had occurred and in conversation learned that a local (who was nowhere to be seen while they were securing the boat) had come by demanding money for “saving” the boat. The owner gave him what he described as “a lot of money”. Someone was quick to monetize another’s misfortune while providing no assistance.

According to CSSN, there have been four incidents of theft and attempted theft reported so far this year, both inside and outside the lagoon in Marigot Bay, the most recent in November.

When reported to local authorities, the police indicated to the victims that the “problem in Marigot happens a lot” but offered no indication of any plan to change things. It seems some there are in fact keeping a close watch, but likely not with cruiser interests in mind.

Marigot Bay, Saint Lucia

