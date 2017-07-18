Violent attack on woman at Cayman Islands bar on Seymour Drive on Sunday, 16 July

From RCIPS

Police have been informed of an incident that took place on Sunday evening, 16 July, where a woman was attacked and beaten by a man inside Vic’s Bar.

The victim in this matter was approached by a man described as being of clear complexion, possibly of Hispanic background. The man started pulling at the woman as if to dance with her, and touched her inappropriately while doing so.

When the woman refused his advances, the man started punching her in the face and body. The victim never met this man before this incident and does not know him.

The woman was treated at hospital for bruises all over her body and released.

The police are asking for anyone who was present at the Vic’s Bar on Sunday 16 July and saw what took place between this man and woman to come forward to the police and help us to identify this assailant.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-422. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via ourConfidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681