UWC Cayman Islands opens applications

UWC Cayman Islands, the local national committee of the global educational movement, is seeking applicants for its 2017 selection process, which begins with a written application due Tuesday, 7th February.

Since 1962, the mission of the United World Colleges has been to bring young people together from diverse backgrounds and use education as a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future.

This unique educational opportunity to complete secondary studies overseas is available to high-achieving Caymanian students who will be 16 or 17 years old on 1st September 2017 and have a passion for the UWC mission and values. Over 155 national committees and selection contacts operate around the world, selecting hundreds of young people each year to attend one of 17 prestigious colleges across 5 continents.

8 Cayman Islands residents are currently enrolled across 8 different UWC colleges in Italy, Costa Rica, Canada, Norway, Armenia, Japan, the United States of America and Hong Kong. In previous years, other Caymanian scholars have spent their last two years of secondary school at some of these colleges and additional colleges located in Wales, India, and Swaziland.

Commenting on this year’s recruitment process, UWC Cayman Islands Chairperson Aubrey Bodden (UWC-USA ’04) stated: “National committee representatives have been visiting secondary schools and providing information to students across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac since November. We have had a lot of interest and look forward to receiving many applications this year from qualified students.”

Founded in 1984, the local national committee has selected nearly 70 Caymanian students to participate in the two-year pre-university programme and supported them with scholarship funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities. UWC colleges offer the rigorous International Baccalaureate Diploma, one of the most widely recognised and highly regarded secondary qualifications in the world. After graduation, scholars remain committed to the UWC ideals of peace and justice and often go on to top universities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, pursuing a variety of educational and career paths.

Bodden added: “Each year the selection process also inspires the committee members as we get to know these passionate young people and hear about their achievements as well as their goals for the future.” In relation to non-Caymanian applicants, she advised that contact details for all national committees can be found online at www.uwc.org and students are encouraged to reach out to UWC Cayman Islands for assistance with alternative application procedures.

In order to ensure selection is based entirely on merit and that this life-changing opportunity is available to as many deserving young people as possible, families may contribute to the costs of a UWC education. Funding is awarded to successful students by the national committee to meet all financial need, considering not only school fees but also travel and other expenses.

Scholarships are funded by donations from local individuals, companies, foundations and other organisations, including long-standing major supporters Maples and Calder, the Aall Foundation and Greenlight Re. The national committee also carries out fundraising activities.

Students can contact the national committee atuwccaymanislands@gmail.com to request a copy of the electronic application form or ask any questions they may have about UWC and the local selection process.

Photo 1: Chanelle Scott (Li Po Chun UWC 2016-18) celebrates UWC day with classmates in Hong Kong on 21st September 2016

Photo 2: Current UWC scholars (L-R) Julian Menkó (UWC-USA), Ayanda Jones (UWC Red Cross Nordic), Zoe Conolly Basdeo (UWC ISAK Japan), Gabriella Castillo (UWC Costa Rica), Chanelle Scott (Li Po Chun UWC), Kayla Elliott (Pearson College UWC) and Haley Willkom (UWC Adriatic) at a recent UWC Cayman Islands social event. Missing from the photo is Abijith Anu (UWC Dilijan).