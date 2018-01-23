(CNN)Forecasters canceled tsunami warnings for Alaska and the US and Canadian west coasts Tuesday after an earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska stoked fears of damaging waves.
By Madison Park and Keith Allen, From CNN
(CNN) A magnitude-7.9 earthquake detected in the Gulf of Alaska has triggered tsunami warnings in Alaska and tsunami watches across several Western states.
‘Whole town is evacuating’
For more on this story go to: https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/23/us/alaska-earthquake/index.html
Speak Your Mind