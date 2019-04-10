US: Newt Gingrich -‘Collusion Lie’ took focus away from serious threats

By Jefferey Rodack From Newsmax

Newt Gingrich (Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP)

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says the “collusion lie” diverted Americans’ attention from the real threats the country is facing.

His comments came Wednesday in a column posted on the Fox News website.

He wrote: “China has been launching multiple strategic offensives that threaten to create a Chinese global hegemony in our lifetime.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has been expanding Russian influence via an alliance with China, an economic alliance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, an extended reach into Syria, an alliance with Iran, and continued aggression in Ukraine.

“In our backyard, the Monroe Doctrine has been shattered. The Chinese and Russians are jointly propping up Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship in Venezuela in open defiance of warnings from American leaders.”

He blasted the news media for focusing on a “false story that fit their ideological needs.”

“Sadly, the fact that there has been no collusion has not led the news media to turn to the serious threats which endanger America,” he said. “We should demand to know when (special counsel Robert) Mueller reached his conclusion – and how long he let President (Donald) Trump govern with falsehoods surrounding him. This was an act of amazing irresponsibility by Mueller.”

He cited the “shallowness” of much of the news media “in failing to report on reality to the American people.”

“This might be the greatest cost of the collusion lie,” Gingrich said.

