US fraud reveals Chavez-connected Caribbean money trail

From TCI News Now

The collapse in early 2011 of what prosecutors described as Connecticut’s largest ever Ponzi scheme and subsequent criminal and civil court proceedings have revealed a money trail of ill-gotten gains stretching from one end of the Caribbean to the other, some of which benefited individuals connected to high ranking members of the government of former Venezuelan president, Hugo Chavez.

Venezuelan financier, Francisco Illarramendi, 45, was sentenced in January of this year to 13 years in prison for running what US federal prosecutors in Connecticut called a Ponzi scheme that resulted in $382.2 million of losses to investors, including Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.

Illarramendi pleaded guilty in March 2011 to five criminal counts including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice and defraud the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The son of a Venezuelan diplomat, Illarramendi worked for Credit Suisse from 1994 to 2004, and then took a sabbatical to advise Venezuela’s state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA).

He then left Credit Suisse to become a hedge fund adviser, and in 2006 founded Michael Kenwood Group LLC, in Stamford, Connecticut.

US authorities said it was there he ran his fraud, which began as an effort to conceal a $5 million loss on a bond transaction.

According to prosecutors, Illarramendi lied to his investors, bribed Venezuelan officials who helped steer $100 million of PDVSA pension fund money to him, and pursued a series of desperate transactions to conceal mounting losses.

The court-appointed receiver charged with identifying and recovering the investment funds for the defrauded investors has accused a Venezuelan government official — Juan Montes, a senior investment manager at PDVSA, nicknamed “Black” — of pocketing more than $30 million in bribes in exchange for approving complex “bond-swap” transactions between PDVSA’s pension fund and Illarramendi‘s hedge funds.

After the Illarramendi case was uncovered, the Chavez government said it would cover any losses suffered by the 25,000 PDVSA pensioners.

Prosecutors also said Illarramendi diverted more than $20 million to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Illarramendi’s lawyer Stephan Seeger said the fraud was coerced by unnamed corrupt Venezuelan officials, leaving Illarramendi no alternative that would keep his family safe.

In a court filing, Illaramendi said that he had been extorted on multiple occasions and forced to pay out millions to Venezuelan government officials, which resulted in losses for the hedge funds he administered.

“My life and the lives of my family were threatened with bodily harm if certain payments were not made to Venezuelan officials or their alleged intermediaries,” Illarramendi wrote.

According to court documents, many of the investment fund vehicles used by Illarramendi were registered in the Cayman Islands. Illarramendi admitted as part of his plea agreement to operating the hedge funds he managed as a Ponzi scheme in which he used money provided by new investors to payout returns he had previously promised to old investors.

Illarramendi also used bank accounts and shell companies in Panama to conceal and perpetuate the fraudulent scheme.

The receiver has filed a number of lawsuits against alleged recipients of the stolen money.

Romeo Mouawad, Jespa Mawad de Mouawad (wife), Tania Mouawad Mawad (daughter), and Miguel Antonio Mouawad Mawad (son) are being sued to recover fraudulent transfers totaling more than $71 million to or for the benefit of the Mouawad family by Illarramendi.

Romeo Mouawad is said to be closely connected to high ranking members of the former Chavez government in Venezuelan. Court documents describe him as a “Venezuelan citizen of Lebanese descent and a wealthy financier who operates an international brokerage firm and maintains significant political connections in Venezuela …..” who “achieved significant financial success during the early years of Hugo Chavez’s administration and maintains connections with high ranking officials who formerly served under Chavez.”

In 2009, the Mouawad family is alleged to have formed Horion Investment Ltd and Grimsel Group Ltd in the British Virgin Islands and M Holding SA in Belize as shell corporations for the sole purpose of receiving fraudulent transfers of money from Illarramendi.

Illarramendi also allegedly made fraudulent payments of at least $15 million directly to entities controlled by another Venezuelan, Walter Stipa, for the benefit of the Mouawad family as a previously agreed loan from Mouawad, which was used to build a luxury beachfront hotel in Aruba. The receiver has also sued Stipa and entities controlled by him for the recovery of the funds.

Stipa is described in court documents as a Venezuelan citizen who owns and develops hotel properties. Through his Desarrollos group of companies, Stipa is said to be the majority shareholder of at least four luxury hotels in South America and the Caribbean.

According to Stipa’s attorneys, he had no knowledge regarding the origin of the funds “and is now stuck in the middle between the receiver, who claims that the proceeds should be returned to the receivership estate, and the lender, who claims that Mr Stipa’s company is obligated to repay the funds that were loaned to it.”

Earlier this month, Stipa signed a development agreement with the Turks and Caicos Islands government on behalf of Desarrollos for the construction of a $224 million Ritz Carlton resort in Providenciales.

IMAGE: Francisco Illarramendi

