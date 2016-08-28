US Coast Guard repatriates 161 Cuban migrants since Monday (22)

MIAMI, USA — The US Coast Guard has repatriated 161 Cuban migrants to Bahia de Cabañas, Cuba, since Monday.

The Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo repatriated 66 Cuban migrants on Monday; the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans repatriated 68 Cuban migrants on Thursday and another 27 Cuban migrants on Friday.

These repatriations are a result of 14 separate at-sea interdictions in the South Florida Straits. Each instance is an example of the Coast Guard helping secure the US border and preventing these at-sea voyages from ending in tragedy.

“We discourage anyone from taking to the sea and attempting to reach US soil illegally – they are risking their lives with very little chance of success,” said Capt. Mark Gordon, chief of enforcement for the Coast Guard 7th District. “Navigating the Florida Straits can be extremely dangerous for the unprepared on illegal voyages and often leads to injury or death.”

Once migrants are aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and medical attention.

Since October 1, at least 6,318 Cubans have attempted to migrate to the US via maritime means compared to 4,473 in the fiscal year 2015. These statistics represent the total number of at-sea interdictions, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, Caribbean and Atlantic.

IMAGE: A Coast Guard Station Islamorada and, Customs and Border Protection boat crew interdict a rustic carrying 11 Cuban migrants south of Key Largo on Monday, August 22, 2016. US Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Islamorada

SOURCE: US Coast Guard