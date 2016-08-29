August 29, 2016

US: 2 pilots arrested on suspicion of being drunk before flight

BY KEITH WAGSTAFF From Mashable

Drinking and driving is a terrible, dangerous decision.

Drinking while flying 141 passengers in an airplane? That’s even worse.

Two pilots, aged 45 and 35, were arrested on Saturday for suspected intoxication before a flight from Glasgow, Scotland, to Newark, New Jersey.

The flight was delayed 10 hours while United Airlines searched for pilots who could replace them. Apparently, has some good bars, because the same thing happened there a month ago there with two Canadian pilots for .

There have been plenty of other recent cases of pilots hitting the sauce. In March, an American Airlines flight was canceled at after the co-pilot had trouble with his cockpit seat. Turns out his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Then, in April, a JetBlue pilot was arrested after completing a flight from Orlando to Kennedy Airport in New York with 151 passengers on board. He blew a .11 in a test of his blood-alcohol content, which is over the legal limit for driving a car.

Luckily, nobody was hurt. That still doesn’t make the idea of a drunk pilot flying a plane any less terrifying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

IMAGE: STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PRESS ASSOCIATION IMAGES

For more on this story go to: http://mashable.com/2016/08/28/2-pilots-arrested-for-drinking/?utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Mashable+%28Mashable%29&utm_cid=Mash-Prod-RSS-Feedburner-All-Partial&utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed#RHdVVHwmw5qG

