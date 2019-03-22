UPDATE: Man Found Deceased on Watering Place Road on Cayman Brac in Suspected Hit and Run, 22 Mar

From RCIPS

UPDATE:

Police can now confirm that a 55-year-old-man of Cayman Brac has passed away in the early hours of the morning today.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Cayman Brac Police Officers and the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. At this time, the Watering Way Road is currently closed and will remain so until between 6PM and 7PM. Motorist are still asked to avoid this area of Cayman Brac if possible until the roadway re-opens.

An update on the road closure will follow later tonight.

Original Release:

Just before 4AM this morning, Friday, 22 March, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police and emergency services to a report of a man unresponsive in the street on Watering Place Road on Cayman Brac in the vicinity of the Esperanza Bar. Police and emergency services, including a doctor, responded to scene, where the man was pronounced dead. No vehicle was present at the scene and circumstances strongly suggest a hit-and-run.

Officers have closed Watering Place Road in the vicinity of Esperanza Bar for investigation; the road is expected to be closed throughout the morning. Traffic is being diverted through Anne Tatum Road and Ashton Reid Drive.

Anyone with any information about this incident, including anyone in the vicinity at the time who may have seen a speeding vehicle or damaged vehicle, is asked to please contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Information can also be passed directly to police anonymously on this website, or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

