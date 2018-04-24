Update: Cayman Islands water-related death in East End, 20 April

From RCIPS

Tue Apr 24 2018

Police can now confirm the identity of the woman who died on Friday, 20 April, after encountering difficulties while scuba diving. She is 70-year-old Beverly Ann Bersano, of Illinois in the United States.

The RCIPS offers condolences to the family of the deceased.

Sent: Saturday, April 21, 2018 12:54 PM

Subject: Water-related Death in East End Yesterday, 20 April

Water-related Death in East End Yesterday, 20 April

Yesterday, 20 April, just before 9am, a 70-year-old woman fell into difficulties while scuba diving off East End. CPR was attempted on the victim, but she was pronounced dead after she was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance.

The woman was visiting the island from the United States.