Update: Cayman Islands – Second man Charged in relation to attack on Mary Street

From RCIPS May 13 2019

A second man, age 29 of Bodden Town, who was arrested on 9 May in the vicinity of Safehaven Drive, has been formally charged with two counts of Wounding with Intent, in relation to an incident on 16 March at an address on Mary Street (see below linked release).

He appears in court today, 13 May.

From RCIPS March 25 2019

A man, age 29 of Bodden Town, has been arrested and formally charged with two counts of Wounding with Intent, in relation to an incident on 16 March at an address on Mary Street (see below release).

He is appearing in court today, 25 March.

From RCIPS March 16 2019

