UPDATE: Cayman Islands armed robbery of armoured truck at Airport Foster’s, 8 April

From RCIPS Sun 16 April 2017 at 8:07 pm

Today, Sunday 16/4/17 officers of the RCIPS arrested a 29 yr. old George Town man on suspicion of being involved in the Armed Robbery which occurred on April 8th 2017. He was also arrested on suspicion of being in Possession of an unlicensed Firearm and Attempted Murder. He remains in police custody.