UPDATE: Cayman Islands – 39-year-old-man charged with Child Cruelty and Threats To Kill,

From RCIPS:

Yesterday Wed), 24 April, a 39-year-old-man of George Town was charged with Child Cruelty and Threats to Kill contrary to the Penal Code (2019 Revision). The man was arrested following a serious domestic violence incident that took place at a residence in the Rock Hole area. (see below press release)

The man is expected to appear in court today (Thu) 25 April, 2019.

Original release pertaining to above

Police Respond to Serious Domestic Incident in George Town; One Man Arrested, 23 April

23rd April, 2019 Police Headlines

Just after 5:30PM yesterday, 22 April, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to a residence in the Rock Hole neighbourhood of George Town where a man had cut two women known to him with a knife, and was holding a baby.

Armed police deployed to the scene with a trained police negotiator. When they arrived, the women were outside the home and the man was on the porch of the home with the baby, holding a knife, and threatening harm to the baby if police approached. Police attempted to negotiate the release of the child for a period of time, and ultimately deployed Tasers to subdue the man. The women and baby were taken to hospital and treated for minor physical injuries. The man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, assault and abduction, and was also seen by a doctor. He is currently in Police custody.