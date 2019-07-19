UPDATE: Cayman – Additional charges in joint RCIPS CBC operation

From RCIPS Fri July 19 2019

Thursday, 18 July, the two men, age 25 and 26 of Venezuela, who had been previously charged with Possession of Criminal Property (see below) were additionally charged with Engaging in Smuggling in relation to the same investigation.

They are appearing in court on Wednesday, 31 July.

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Two other foreign nationals, ages 25 and 26 of Venezuela, who were arrested as part of the below investigation, have been formally charged with Possession of Criminal Property (money laundering).

Both men appear in court this morning, 2 July.

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Two men who were arrested as part of the below investigation have been formally charged with Smuggling. They are appearing in court this afternoon, 11 June.

The two other foreign nationals have been granted bail as the investigation continues.

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Four Foreign Nationals Arrested in Joint RCIPS CBC Operation, 6 June

Over the past weekend the RCIPS and Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service commenced a joint investigation into the movement of gold through the Cayman Islands. As a result of this investigation a small private plane along with a large quantity of cash has been seized in Cayman, and four foreign nationals arrested. They remain in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in other international jurisdictions.