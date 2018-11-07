Car Lovers: Check Out This Auction Site of Unusual and Beautiful Vehicles

BY RAIN NOE From Core77

Bring a Trailer features tons of photos and video, interior/exterior, of an assortment of well-curated cars and trucks

As designers we need to expose ourselves to outstanding physical creations, both for general inspiration and background education. So I prize any website that can show me a lot of beautiful things at once, particularly when they vary greatly in design yet all belong to the same category. One such website is Bring a Trailer, an online auctioneer with an eclectically curated selection of vehicles.

The stock rotates rapidly, so you’ll see different vehicles every single day. They’ve got everything from exotics to classics, from mass-produced to quirky small-run vehicles, spanning multiple eras and hailing from America, Europe and Japan. To give you an idea of the breadth and taste, here’s a sampling of what was on offer at press time:

1968 BMW 2002 5-Speed

1958 BMW Isetta 600

1957 Ford Ranchero

1960 MG MGA 5-Speed

1957 Chevrolet Suburban NAPCO 4×4

1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello

2001 Audi S4 Avant 6-Speed

1968 Pontiac LeMans

1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

1992 Subaru SVX

1992 Land Rover Defender 110

1972 Triumph TR6

1964 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L84 327 4-Speed

2007 Porsche 911 GT3

1998 Morgan Plus 8

1985 Land Rover 90 Pickup Turbodiesel

1965 Volvo 1800S 4-Speed w/Overdrive

Each entry contains multiple interior and exterior photos of the car, as well as video. It’s well worth a look, and part of the fun are the surprising vehicles you’ll encounter while scrolling through.

For more on this story go to: https://www.core77.com/posts/80725/Car-Lovers-Check-Out-This-Auction-Site-of-Unusual-and-Beautiful-Vehicles?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+core77%2Fblog+%28Core77.com%29