Unprecedented numbers vote at Legal Practitioners Association AGM

Earlier this week, the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (“CILPA”) held its first Annual General Meeting to appoint a new democratically elected council.



Nearly 400 CIPLA members participated in the vote at the elections demonstrating the importance of the new association as a representation of the local legal profession.



Seven members of the local legal community have been elected to council with a pre-requisite that the majority of members must be Caymanian, and two of whom must be sole practitioners or lawyers practising at law firms with fewer than 10 lawyers.



CILPA is pleased to announce the following members of the legal community have been elected member to hold office for a two year term.



CIPLA Council Members July 2019:

• Richard Barton, Council Member • Erik Bodden, Treasurer • David Collins, President • Cline Glidden, Council Member • Wanda Ebanks, Secretary

• David Ritch, Council Member • Alasdair Robertson, Council Member



David Collins, the newly elected President of CILPA commented, “We were very pleased with the high turnout at our first AGM held earlier this week. CILPA now has over 500 members meaning that around 80% of the legal profession here in the Cayman Islands are now members. This bodes very well for the future development of the profession and the level of support and commitment that we have is greatly appreciated.”



Wanda Ebanks, the newly elected Secretary of the CILPA added, “I am honoured to have been elected amongst such an esteemed group of my profession. Council understands that the work now begins and we look forward to engaging and collaborating with our fellow members to help drive forward CILPA’s mandate on behalf of the profession”.



CILPA was formed in October 2018 and is the professional body representing attorneys in the Cayman Islands. CILPA has also been designated by the Cayman Islands Government as the AML supervisor for attorneys, a critical role for the association and the profession. Over the next two years, CILPA will focus on the development of its supervisory and representative capabilities, including supporting smaller law firms and sole practitioners.