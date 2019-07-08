July 8, 2019

Cayman: Unmarked police vehicle involved in MVC in Prospect

From RCIPS July 8 2019

Just past 5PM last Friday, 5 July, police responded to report of a collision at the intersection of Mangrove Avenue and Orange Drive in Prospect involving an unmarked police vehicle (a Chevy Aveo) and a motorbike.  The motorbike left the scene while the police vehicle sustained damage to its right rear side.

The motorcycle rider was later located and interviewed.  The motorcycle was determined to be properly licensed and insured.

The collision is under police investigation.

