University College of the Cayman Islands received 3D printer from CSC

Thanks to Cayman Spirits Company (CSC), students at the University College of the Cayman Islands can now look forward to using a cutting-edge device that encourages collaboration, enhances critical-thinking and problem-solving skills whilst providing a fun element towards learning.

Recently, UCCI received a brand new Robo-R2 3D printer from the local distillers which will further bolster the institution’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) initiatives following the successful staging of the STEM Carib 2017 Conference in October.

Prof. Ray Jones, Chair of Technical, Vocation and Continuing Education Department, said “UCCI is proud to welcome CSC as a partner in education. This company has previously contributed to our STEM Conferences, and we are delighted and grateful to receive this amazing didactic which furthers our quest to provide leading-edge technology to our Engineering and Science students.”

Prof. Jones explained that the printer will be put to many uses by students in their STEM project work: from making propeller blades for drones and underwater UAVs to cogs and gearwheels. “The technology involved with 3-D Printing positions our students as creators. With our new 3-D Printer, Engineering Graphics students become designers who can not only visualize but create. Using AutoCAD software they can draw and print their designs,” he said.

Having been a presenter at STEM Carib in 2016, Nelson Dilbert, manager and co-owner of CSC was keen on making further contributions to STEM at UCCI. After hearing that 3D printing was one of the projects the institution was most interested in, he and his partner Walker Romanica consulted with and presented a Robo-R2 3D printer to President J.A. Roy Bodden and members of the Computer Science, Engineering and Technical-Vocational faculty.

“We are pleased to be a part of STEM this year. I hope this printer will not only broaden the minds at the university but also bring more students to be interested in the importance of sciences. As our company grows, we will need more science-driven students to fill new opportunities in our industry, said Mr. Dilbert.

According to the manufacturer, the Robo-R2 3D printer is Wi-Fi enabled and features a large 8” x 8’ x 10” build volume, 5” built-in colour touchscreen, on-board camera and class-leading print speed. It prints more than 30 different materials, and users are able to print two materials/colours at once by adding a second extruder.

Along with the printer itself, a considerable quantity of spooled printing material was donated, plus a link with the manufacturer for free provision of educational software and other services.

UCCI’s STEM initiatives began with the establishment of the UCCI Dr. Wm. Hrudey Observatory and the STEM Carib Conference in 2012. Since then, a STEM Ambassadors programme and Camp have been introduced. STEM at UCCI continues to grow through partnerships with the Ministry of Education, industry stakeholders and overseas institutions such as Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.