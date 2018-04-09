UK’s Larry Covington fights testimony application by Cayman politician McKeeva Bush

By David Marchant from Offshore Alert

Florida-based United Kingdom government employee Larry Covington is fighting an attempt by Cayman Islands politician McKeeva Bush to compel his evidence for a ‘malicious prosecution’ lawsuit that Bush is pursuing in Cayman against that jurisdiction’s former Governor, former Police Commissioner and current Attorney General.

For more on this story go to: https://www.offshorealert.com/larry-covington-fights-mckeeva-bush-attempt-to-take-evidence.aspx

IMAGE: McKeeva Bush Wikipedia