April 9, 2018

UK’s Larry Covington fights testimony application by Cayman politician McKeeva Bush

Florida-based United Kingdom government employee is fighting an attempt by politician to compel his evidence for a ‘malicious prosecution’ lawsuit that Bush is pursuing in Cayman against that jurisdiction’s former Governor, former Police Commissioner and current Attorney General.

For more on this story go to: https://www.offshorealert.com/larry-covington-fights-mckeeva-bush-attempt-to-take-evidence.aspx

IMAGE: McKeeva Bush Wikipedia

