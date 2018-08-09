UK: MP visits Cayman Islands

From The Enquirer

The Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has lead a delegation of MP’s to the British Overseas Territory of the Cayman Islands, last weekend.

During his trip, the MP was asked to give a speech and also had the incredible opportunity to release a young turtle into the ocean as part of the conservation effort organised by the Cayman Turtle Centre.

Mr Rosindell said: “The Cayman Islands are a truly great example of a small country that understands good governance, financial responsibility, rule of law, justice, equality and prosperity under the Crown.”

He added: “It was a great honour to be asked to release a turtle into the ocean as part of the Cayman Turtle Centre, supporting scientific research, conservation and the welfare of this magnificent creature, the national animal of the Cayman Islands”.

The three day trip was a big success and for the team of MP’s, who also visited Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic Ocean. Since the Cayman Turtle Centre has begun local turtle releases, the sightings of green sea turtles by divers and residents living along the coast have been common.

