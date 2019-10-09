UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces to visit Cayman

From The Governor’s Office

Minister for Defence Veterans, Reserves and Personnel, Mark Lancaster TD MP.

The Rt Hon Mark Lancaster TD MP, the UK Minster of State for the Armed Forces, will visit Grand Cayman from 9 to 12 October.

The Minister will meet with the RCIPS Air Operations Unit to discuss disaster relief and the support offered to The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian. The helicopter and crew deployed to the country last month to support the relief effort. The second RCIPS helicopter is due to arrive on Island this December.

The Minister will also meet with the Cayman Islands Cadet Corp to learn about their training and programmes. He will also visit the Red Cross and talk to Hazard Management Cayman Islands about disaster preparedness.

RCIPS are hosting Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ) training the week of the Minister’s visit. The five-day course is facilitated by the UK Ministry of Defence and the Minister’s schedule will see him address delegates from the Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Anguilla, TCI, BVI, Bermuda, Jamaica, Antigua, Canada and The Bahamas.

The Minister will also tour the Marine Unit and meet with Customs and Border Control at the airport.

Note:

Since the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982 most countries have claimed waters, but few have increased their enforcement agencies proportionately. The Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ) Export Course encourages nations to optimise their limited resources by developing regional solutions to issues and sharing information and resources with internal stakeholders.

It provides a unique opportunity for professionals, both operators and decision makers, to engage about EEZ issues, share best practice, build a practical network and establish connections that will generate regional operational benefits and co-operation. It is aimed at Sub Lieutenant/Lieutenant to Captain/Colonel rank or civilian equivalent (Director/Chief Officer).