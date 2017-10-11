Cayman Island international Donald Soloman has been offered a trial by Hellenic League Premier Division club Longlevens.

He impressed Levens boss Mark Moore during an 8-1 FA Vase win over Tytherington Rocks, where he was captain, and has been handed a chance to impress at Saw Mills.

Moore said: “He had a lot of heart and work ethic when we faced him, even the likes a got no change from him and when we heard he was available i thought, what have we got to lose?”