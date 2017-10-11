From Gloucestershire Live

Soloman handed chance at Hellenic League club

Cayman Island international Donald Soloman has been offered a trial by Hellenic League Premier Division club Longlevens. He impressed Levens boss Mark Moore during an 8-1 FA Vase win over Tytherington Rocks, where he was captain, and has been handed a chance to impress at Saw Mills. Moore said: “He had a lot of heart and work ethic when we faced him, even the likes a Brad Martin got no change from him and when we heard he was available i thought, what have we got to lose?”

After a previous spell with Henbury Soloman was keen to make the step up into the Hellenic Premier Division.

After one training session Soloman was handed his debut against Tuffley Rovers in the Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup on Saturday.

“It was an ideal chance to look at him and there was no better place to start than a derby game at home,” Moore said.

“We will continue to look at him and see how he goes. We aren’t a club to turn anyone down who wants to step up and have a go, as long as he keeps working hard and applies himself then he has every chance.

Soloman captained his country in the Under-20 World Cup qualifiers.

He then played in the World Cup qualifiers of 2008 and 2011, also appearing in the Caribbean Championships.

Soloman will be in the Longlevens squad which travels to Glevum Park to face Tuffley Rovers on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

IMAGE:Donald Soloman