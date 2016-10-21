UK: Home office overturns decision on May Brown’s sisiter’s UK Visa entry!!!

By Ronke Oke From change.org

21 Oct 2016 — I come with good news…

I am glad to announce the Home Office has lifted the ban on May Brown’s sister entering the UK. It was confirmed late yesterday.

An official statement from the Home Office reads:

Immigration Minister, Robert Goodwill, said:

“I have carefully considered the case of May Brown and decided that her sister will be granted leave to enter the UK given the compassionate and exceptional circumstances.”

BACKGROUND

· All visa applications are considered on their individual merits, and applicants must provide evidence to show they meet the requirements of the Immigration Rules.

· On 5 October 2016, Adamma Martha Williams was refused a visa to travel to the UK on the basis that she did not meet the requirements of the Immigration Rules.

· In the light of the circumstances of this case, the Immigration Minister, Robert Goodwill, reviewed the case and decided a grant of leave should be made outside of the Immigration Rules on compassionate grounds.

· UKVI in Nigeria has been in contact with Ms. Williams directly to inform her of the decision.

On behalf of May Brown and ACLT, I would like to thank each of the 60,924 (wow!) who signed the petition. If you shared the story too, a double thank you! It’s amazing what was achieved in just under a week!

May screamed and cried tears of joy when we spoke yesterday. It was so emotional to see. She just can’t stop smiling!

May said:

“I am overjoyed for the u-turn the Home Office has taken regarding my sister Martha’s visa application. I would like to thank every single person who signed the petition! Your support is what has kept me positive. I would also like to thank ACLT. I will forever be grateful for the love and support they have shown my family and me.”

Please support the amazing work of this charity. Visit aclt.org to find out how.

This result just reconfirms what amazing things can be achieved with focus, passion and a determination to succeed. May still has a long way to go, but for now, we will join her to celebrate this amazing news.”

Whoop! Thank you.

Ronke x

See iNews Cayman story published October 17 2016 “UK: Leukaemia transplant blocked by Home Office visa denial” at: http://www.ieyenews.com/wordpress/uk-leukaemia-transplant-blocked-by-home-office-visa-denial/ and Editorial published October 17 2016 “The Editor Speaks: Utterly senseless, appalling and more gobbledegook!” at: http://www.ieyenews.com/wordpress/the-editor-speaks-utterly-senseless-appalling-and-more-gobbledegook/