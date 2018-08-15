Two Vehicle Break-Ins and One Theft from a Vehicle Reported to Cayman Islands police, 13 August

From RCIPS

Two Vehicle Break-Ins and One Theft from a Vehicle Reported, 13 August

The RCIPS is informing the public of three incidents involving theft or attempted theft from vehicles which were reported earlier this week.

On Monday, 13 August, police received two reports that cars were broken into at an address on Sunrise Boulevard, in South Sound. In both cases the front passenger window had been smashed and the cars ransacked. Nothing was reported stolen. Both break-ins were reported to have occurred between Sunday and Monday.

That same morning, officers responded to a report that the tires and rims had been stolen from a car which was parked at a residence off Walkers Road.

These incidents are currently under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

IMAGE: FILE