From RCIPS

FURTHER UPDATE: Tue June 13 2017 at 11:06PM

Vehicle Used in Gas Station Robberies

The RCIPS now confirms that the vehicle circulated previously in connection with the early morning armed robberies was recovered this evening in the Prospect area.

The RCIPS is still appealing to persons who may have seen the vehicle anytime last night or early this morning to contact the CID at GTPS at 949-4222 or the other numbers noted below.

UPDATE: Tue June 13 2017 at 11:22 am

Vehicle Used in Robberies

Police can now inform regarding the vehicle that was used in this morning’s robberies of two gas stations in George Town.

The vehicle has been identified as:

Make: Honda

Model: Civic

Year: 1998

Registration Number: 147 523

Colour: Red

This same vehicle was reported stolen early this morning from a residence on Denham Thompson Way. A photo of the vehicle is attached.

Anyone who saw this vehicle this morning should contact police right away at GTPS at 949-4222 or the other numbers noted below.

Tue June 13 2017 at 1o:34 am

This morning two robberies were reported at gas stations in George Town this morning, 13 June, in quick succession. We request that anyone with information regarding any of the incidents described below call the George Town Police Station right away at 949-4222.

This morning just past 4AM, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of an armed robbery at the Esso Gas Station in Industrial Park on Dorcy Drive. Two males entered the store with their faces covered and brandished firearms. A quantity of cash was taken and the men left with no shots fired and no injuries.

Around 4:40AM, 9-1-1 received a report of a second robbery at the Esso Gas Station on Shamrock Road in which two masked men also entered the store and demanded cash. A third man was seen on scene as well, in the vehicle. A quantity of cash was taken and no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

Further updates will be provided when there is information that can be shared.

Both incidents are under police investigation and we urge the public to come forward with any information by calling the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.