December 22, 2016

Two juveniles arrested by Cayman Islands police for motorbike theft on Monday, 19 December

From RCIPS

Just past 4PM on Monday afternoon, 19 December, the 9-1-1 Communication Centre received a report of a motorbike theft from the parking lot of the in .   Two male juveniles had been spotted by the motorbike owner and hotel security behaving suspiciously nearby, and departed abruptly on bicycles when approached.

Police officers arrived on scene and began searching for the suspects with the assistance of security officers and the police helicopter, which had also responded to the scene.  At this time other security officers found the missing motorbike, a white Yamaha, in nearby bushes, with its mirrors and license plate removed.

With 9-1-1’s coordination and aerial direction from the helicopter crew, and helpful assistance from different members of the public, including security officers, who had seen the juveniles abandon their bicycles and make off on foot, the officers tracked the suspects to a location on the beach near .  Both males, ages 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of theft and are currently on Police bail.

