Two Cayman Islands police officers awarded as finalists in the Regional Recognition Awards Programme

This year the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is hosting the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) conference. During each conference, a Gala is held in honor of the Amalgamated Security Services Limited (ASSL) and the Regional Recognition Awards Programme’s winners are chosen. The nominees for these awards are all police officers who were put forward by their respective forces and services across the Caribbean and are sponsored by the ASSL in collaboration with the ACCP.

There are three categories that officers can be nominated into:

Top Caribbean Career Move

Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer

Top Caribbean Crime Fighter

In previous years the RCIPS has had several officers nominated, some of whom have won in the category of Top Caribbean Community Police Officer, such as Sergeant Cornelius Pompey in 2015 who is currently in charge of Sector 2, Acting Sergeant Jonathan Kern in 2017 who is currently in charge of Sector 3, amongst others, and Acting Sergeant Odale Mulgrave in 2016 who was second runner up and is currently a part of the RCIPS Strategic Planning Team.

This year the RCIPS nominated 2 officers to be considered, both of whom were finalists in their respective categories. Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence was nominated for Top Caribbean Career Move after being recognized for his exceptional leadership and management skills. Shortly after being promoted to Inspector of Police, A/CI Spence was asked to act as chief inspector in charge of the Community Policing Department as well as the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, all while pursuing a Law Degree. On Wednesday evening, 22 May, A/CI Spence placed 3rd in the Region for the category of Top Caribbean Career Move.

Also nominated is Acting Police Sergeant Kenval Bryan who was nominated for the category of Top Crime Fighter. A/PS Bryan has been a police officer for the past 11 years and during that time he has been a Detective Constable for 8 years. He has shown exceptional leadership and commitment to being an investigator and has recently been asked to be the deputy Area Commander for the Eastern Districts. There he will be in charge of the development of the new police probationers that will be joining his team. A/PS Kenval Bryan placed second in his category of Top Caribbean Crime Fighter.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Derek Byrne states “I am very proud of the work that goes on in the service and the dedication of our officers to developing professionally and working hard towards ensuring justice and safety for everyone we serve. Seeing two of our officers in the finals for this prestigious award just reaffirms our continued progress as a service and gives me even greater hope for the future of the RCIPS. Most of all, I extend my warmest congratulations to both officers on their achievement. It is no mean feat to be nominated from among so many of their peers in the region.”