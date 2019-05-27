Two Cayman Islands Police Officers assaulted while affecting an arrest,

from RCIPS

Today, 27 May, two (2) police officers responded to an altercation on Eastern Avenue, George Town, between a man and a woman, who are known to each other.

After speaking with both parties regarding the incident, officers informed the 19-year-old-man of George Town, that he was under arrest on suspicion of assault, insulting the modesty of a woman, causing fear of provocation of violence and theft.

The man became verbally and physically aggressive towards the officers and resisted arrest, damaging a watch that one of the officers was wearing and caused injury to both officers.

He was eventually subdued and taken into custody and further arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, damage to property and assaulting police.

The officers were treated for non-life-threatening-injuries and later released from the hospital.

The man is currently in police custody and an investigation is on-going.