Two-car collision on North Sound Road Sat (22) afternoon

From RCIPS

Today, 21 June, just before 1:30PM the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police and emergency services to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on North Sound Road near Compass Drive. The collision occurred between a BMW heading northbound and a Subaru heading southbound, when the driver of the Subaru was making a right-hand turn onto Compass Drive. The Subaru subsequently overturned.

The drivers of each vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; there were no passengers in either car.

The left NB lane of North Sound Road has been blocked since the accident but is expected to be clear by 3:15PM. There are delays as northbound traffic merges into one lane.

