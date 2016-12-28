Two arrested in proactive Cayman Islands police operation Tuesday Morning (27), 27 December

From RCIPS Dec 28 2016 3:19 PM
Around 10:45AM yesterday, 27 December, during a police operation, two people in a vehicle were stopped on ETH in the vicinity of the Strand. A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of substance suspected to be cocaine among other items; a later search of a residence in West Bay also yielded a quantity of substances suspected to be cocaine and ganja, and other items. The people in the vehicle, a man, age 35 of West Bay, and a woman, age 30 of George Town, were arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of ganja with intent to supply. They are currently in Police custody.
