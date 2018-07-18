Two arrested at Cayman Islands Owen Roberts International Airport

From Cayman islands Customs Department

18th July 2018

The Assistant Collector of Customs in charge of the Customs Narcotics Enforcement Team has announced the arrests of two Cayman nationals at the Owen Roberts International Airport on Monday, 16th July for possession of ganja and being concerned in the possession of ganja. Assistant Collector Tina Campbell said that a 25-year-old male was departing on a Cayman Airways flight to Cayman Brac when he was intercepted at the airport security checkpoint where officers conducted a body search and discovered two packages taped to his legs. The two packages contained a vegetable matter resembling ganja.

Following the arrest of the male passenger officers arrested a 22-year-old female for suspicion of being concerned in the possession of ganja. The male and the female were booked and bailed to return pending further investigations.

“This latest seizure and arrests once again demonstrate our officers and partner agencies being ever vigilant in protecting our islands from the distribution of illicit drugs and other threats to our national security,” said Ms Campbell.

In commenting on these latest arrests, Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson, who has responsibility for the Customs Border Protection Portfolio, said, “We cannot over emphasise that although the challenges in protecting our borders, our organisation, in close partnership with other law enforcement agencies, is going from strength to strength, and through this approach our security is being enlarged into a national alliance working cooperatively to identify and interdict illicit activities, and those persons who ignore the warnings and risks in breaching our laws will inevitably come to realise the consequences of their illegal actions.”

Ms Campbell said that investigations are ongoing.