Turks & Caicos: Police kill Lavern Smith in New Year’s Day shootout -Cayman Islands police arrive to investigate

From TCI Weekly

TWENTY-five-year-old Lavern Jeven Smith met a sudden and untimely death on January 1 at the hands of a police officer, making his the first death of the new year.

The Kingston youth was shot down by police at about 5.45am following a shootout with cops. Ranks of the Royal TCI Police Force visited Aviation Drive following a report they received of people being in possession of firearms.

The cops went with the intention of arresting two men whom they were informed had guns.

According to a police report of the incident, while attempting to arrest the men, one of them was shot by a rank and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Smith’s partner managed to make good his escape and police are now actively searching for him.

During the same incident, a police officer was also shot, the report said. That officer is currently being treated for his injuries.

As is customary when an officer of the law is involved in a shooting incident during the commission of his duties, outside police ranks are invited to investigate the incident.

In a statement shortly after the shooting, acting Commissioner of Police, Trevor Botting confirmed that officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service would be arriving to the Turks and Caicos Islands on Wednesday (January 3) to commence their independent review of the circumstances of the shooting of Smith on New Year’s Day.

Botting also stated: “This is a significant incident and my officers are actively seeking the other man involved in this shooting.

“I would ask that any person with any information, either about the incident itself or the whereabouts of the man involved to contact my officers or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

“An investigation is underway into the shooting of the male and with regards to the shooting of one of my officers.”

He added: “It is the usual practice following a police related shooting to request an independent investigation and this will be undertaken by officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Force.

“Given this matter is now under investigation, no further comment regarding the circumstances of the incident will be made at this stage.

“I would urge the local community not to speculate as to the circumstances of this incident and to allow the independent investigators undertake their work to establish the circumstances of the shooting.”

IMAGE: RCIPS logo