Tsunami warning canceled by the U.S. Tsunami Center

Several hours after issuing a Tsunami warning that should have been associated with a 7.3 earthquake in Venezuela, the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Center says that it has recalled that warning.
In an email exchange with the agency last night, it said “The initial warning was based upon certain guided scientific principles as it relates to earthquakes in coastal zones. ……. But after we had perused a more accurate collection of seismic data that was presented to us, and have taken several other geological factors into account, we have come to a conclusion that the Tsunami warning should be canceled. …… We had already issued that cancellation sometime now, and we can only now assume that the information was probably not properly propagated down to every media outfit, as may be the case with yours. ……. Apart from the press, we had long conveyed this information to the relevant authorities in the countries where we had originally thought that a tsunami warning would have been relevant”.
Further referring to the data that they have, the Tsunami Center reiterated that there is no need for persons to panic at this time. However, they agree that it is always wise to remain vigilant when residing on a coastal zone that was affected by an earthquake, since it is not always possible for the Center to detect and provide warnings for every Tsunami that may surface.
Tsunamis are not necessarily so predictable and can often occur without any prior warnings, which has been the case many times before.
For more on this story go to: https://www.guyanaguardian.com/tsunami-warning-canceled-by-the-u-s-pacific-tsunami-center/
Related story:
Several tsunamis may follow Venezuela’s 7.3 earthquake
According to the body which measures tsunamis and tidal waves with a great degree of precision, the quake was 76.5 miles (123.11 km) deep; – a factor that can trigger several tsunamis.
The northern coast where the earthquake runs along Guyana’s Atlantic coast, which can see some minor activities as a result.
However, the Tsunami Centre explained in the article which appeared in the UK Mirror (see Link) that the tidal waves can occur as much as 25 miles away from the epicentre of an earthquake.
While it is too early to confirm where the Tsunamis will occur or their size, the body explained that the Tsunamis may most likely be small in any case.
Tsunamis can become effective several hours or even several days after an earthquake that has triggered it.
For more on this story go to; https://www.guyanaguardian.com/several-tsunamis-may-follow-venezuelas-7-3-earthquake/
