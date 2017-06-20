Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Caribbean

From wsbradio

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic Monday afternoon and is expected to impact the Caribbean as early as Tuesday.

It is one of two tropical systems developing to our south. Neither of the storms are expected to reach hurricane strength.

The second system, which is in the Gulf of Mexico, has the potential to become tropical depression or a tropical storm in the days ahead.

Not-yet-formed tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become Cindy and move toward the Gulf Coast. pic.twitter.com/rXwePh5tlU— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 20, 2017

The Hurricane Center has already issued a tropical storm warning for parts of Louisiana and a tropical storm watch has been issued for parts of western Louisiana and Texas.

Severe Weather Team 2 is watching these systems as they develop and will have updates on Channel 2 Action News.

“That storm is expected to strengthen and make landfall midweek and then move north inland,” said Severe Weather Team 2’s Brad Nitz.

That storm could impact the weather later in the week for metro Atlanta, but without the strong winds. The next name for a storm is Cindy.

Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Venezuela.

Tropical Storm Bret is bringing heavy rain to Trinidad and Tobago, headed into the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/Wk2dkgWlOp— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 20, 2017

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter found a well-defined closed circulation in the storm. Forecasters say Bret is substantially farther west than anticipated, as the system is now moving toward the west-northwest at a very quick 26 kt.

Bret is the earliest named storm to form in that area since records began.

