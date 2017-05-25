Triple C #1 again

Triple C’s Under 18 Volleyball – #1 Again

On Wednesday, April 5th, Triple C’s Under-18 co-ed volleyball team won the annual Private School Association (PSA) volleyball tournament that was held at the Cayman International School in Camana Bay. The team was also one of the winners of the PSA league through a 3-way tie. This is the second major win for Triple C School Under-18 teams in the PSA league. The volleyball success comes on the heels of the Triple C Under-18 boys’soccer team’s own success in February of this year, both under the coaching of Coach Luis Morejon.

The PSA Volleyball League is a five week-long league competition with other private schools on island. At the end of the league, there is a one-day competition where two pools of 5 teams are created using the league standings. The CCC1 team won all of their games during the one day PSA volleyball tournament, and then proceeded on to win both semi-finals sets with CIS1: 25-20 & 25-21. They continued on to win regaining the championship title with WCA1 in the Finals.

Coach Luis Morejon, said, “Congratulations to the under-18 volleyball team on regaining the Championship. With continued practice and dedication, the entire team of 16 players excelled into a group of talented and skilled volleyball players. Practice & passion is the key to their success. I am very happy for them and proud of the team’s momentous accomplishment of a tie for 1st place in the league and winning the Championship Trophy. Thanks also to my assistant, Coach Wiltshire.”

Coach Morejon is a parent at Triple C School and has been coaching at Triple C for nine (9) years. He was instrumental in forming the first official Triple C volleyball team and taking the team to the first PSA volleyball tournament in 2015. Triple C brought home the first PSA volleyball championship trophy that year and the following year, 2016, won 2nd place, succumbing the title by only 1 point to WCA that year. This year the team was proud to regain the championship title

Mr. Robert Lankford, Triple C School, Secondary Vice-Principal said, “Congratulations to this year’s under-18 co-ed volleyball team on making history, again, for Triple C School, during our 75th anniversary year.

Picture 1: Triple C’s Volleyball Team (Top: L-R): Coach Wiltshire, Sean-Micahel Vasquez, Liam Monaghan, Omar Roach, Kenneth Glidden, Devonte Morejon, Jayden Downey, Nike Rivers, and Coach Morejon. (Middle: L-R): Madison Miranda, Deija Myles, Chlouie Gateos, Dianne Asuncion, and Gemma Malloy (Front: L-R: Tadiwa Govereh, Emily Bodden, Amanda Robinson, Deandra Bush, and Patrisia Thompson Missing: Jada Watson

Picture 2: Triple C’s Volleyball team celebrating on the day of their win