Trinidad & Tobago – QC’s advice to PM: New info can re-open case against CJ

By Derek Achong From T&T Guardian
A lack of concrete evidence on the misconduct allegations levelled against Chief Justice Ivor Archie was the main basis advanced by the British Queen’s Counsel who advised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley not to initiate impeachment proceedings against Archie.
The lawyer Howard Stevens, QC also acknowledged that the Law Association’s investigative committee had difficulties with the fact that neither Archie nor Rowley responded to the allegations during its investigation. One of the allegations was that the CJ approached Rowley directly for assistance to get HDC houses for three people.
He noted that his advice was based on the understanding Rowley denied that there was any communication with Archie.
“If, however, there was a WhatsApp communication between the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister, my advice could differ. If, therefore, contrary to my understanding, there was such a communication, I would want to consider matters further,” Stevens said.
Rowley did not release the advice nor the identify the person who provided it, when he announced that last week that he had disregarded the Law Association’s recommendation to trigger an investigation. The 20-page legal opinion allegedly prepared in April, was shared on social media yesterday.
In the document, Stevens conducted an analysis of the investigative report compiled by a special committee appointed by the association as well as the legal advice on it, which was solicited from Dr Francis Alexis, QC, of Grenada and Eamon Courtenay, SC, of Belize.
While Stevens considered all the allegations raised against Archie that were investigated by the association, he mainly focused on those related to the CJ recommending people for HDC houses.
The allegations are that Archie recommended three people — Dylan Huggins, Carol Williams and Felicia Pierre to Rowley; that he recommended a number of others based on the advice of his friend and convicted fraudster Kern Romero and that he also made recommendations to a senior HDC manager.
Stevens also considered evidence over whether Archie was aware of Romero’s fraudulent scheme.
He said based on the evidence over Archie’s lack of knowledge of Romero’s illegal activities, the allegations were insufficient to remove Archie from office at the end of a probe.
“If so, the HDC complaints could in my opinion potentially be serious enough to warrant removal, and therefore warrant investigation, albeit I am inclined to the view that even then, absent knowledge on the Chief Justice’s part of Romero’s scheme (of which there is no evidence), they would probably be ‘on the borderline’,” Stevens said.
Like the association, Stevens questioned allegations against Archie for attempting to recruit a company, run by his other friend and convicted fraudster Dillian Johnson, to provide security arrangements for judges.
“There must, therefore, it seems to me, be very considerable doubt as to whether the complaint relating to the disputed WhatsApp exchange between the Chief Justice and Johnson could be substantiated,” Stevens said.
He also stated that allegations over Archie’s role in advocating for the removal of a security detail assigned to High Court Judge Frank Seepersad were not sufficient to warrant impeachment proceedings.
The controversy surrounding Archie arose in late 2017 after a series of newspaper reports accused Archie of attempting to persuade the judges to change their State-provided security in favour of a private company in which Johnson worked.
Archie was also accused of attempting to fast-track HDC applications for Johnson, who has been convicted of fraud. The Law Association is expected to meet today to consider what action if any, it could take based on Rowley’s decision.
EDITOR NOTE: Ivor Archie was formerly solicitor general of the Cayman Islands.
