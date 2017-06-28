Travel through taste with Chef’d’s Cayman Islands-Inspired Meal Kits

The Cayman Islands is home to crystal-clear waters, beautiful beaches, and most importantly, delicious local cuisine. Now, thanks to a partnership between meal delivery service Chef’d and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT), you can get island-inspired meals shipped right to your door.

The destination-inspired meal kit taps local chefs to create five meals to truly represent the feel of Cayman Islands cuisine. The meal kits available are:

Piña Colada Chicken by Jolene Nelson (private chef and founder of Nyämaste)

Guava Glazed Pork Chops by Vidyadhara Shetty (executive chef at Blue Cilantro)

Chocolate Bread Pudding by George Fowler (executive chef at Calypso Grill)

Blackened Mahi Mahi by Alex Menegon (chef de cuisine at Ristorante Pappagallo)

Curried Chicken (a traditional Caymanian recipe)

According to Rosa Harris, the director of tourism for CIDOT, in addition to the award-winning beaches, the Cayman Islands has a “vibrant culinary scene” and is considered the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.”

“Recognizing the motivating role food plays when choosing a vacation destination, we are so proud to partner with Chef’d to introduce American epicure travelers to the Cayman Islands in an intimate and memorable fashion, allowing us to capture their hearts in the best way we know how — through their stomachs,” Harris said in a statement.

The meal kits are available online at Chef’d.com through September 15. The meals are available for servings of two or four and range from $26 to $51.

To read about seven culinary adventures in the Cayman Islands, click here.

IMAGE The Cayman Islands is home to crystal-clear waters, beautiful beaches, and most importantly, delicious local cuisine. Now, thanks to a partnership between meal delivery service Chef’d and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT), you can get island-inspired meals shipped right to your…