Travel advisory: Government of Canada warns of ‘state of emergency’ in Jamaica

The Government of Canada has updated the emergency status for Jamaica on a travel advisory due to a continued high level of violent crime.

The Jamaican government has declared a state of emergency effective until October 19, 2019 for Clarendon parish and St Catherine parish. Further, a state of emergency is effective until Oct. 28, 2019, for the following areas: St James parish, which includes Montego Bay; Hanover parish; and Westmoreland parish, which includes Negril.

In addition, a state of emergency has been declared for St Andrew parish, which includes areas of Kingston, which is in effect until Jan. 4, 2020.

A ‘high degree of caution’ is issued when there, “are identifiable safety and security concerns or the safety and security situation could change with little notice.” As such, tourists must exercise a high degree of caution at all times, as well as monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities.

The advisory states that, “violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, is a problem in large cities despite the presence of police to counter criminal activity. The availability of firearms is widespread, and most violent drug and gang-related crimes, especially murder, involve firearms. There is a risk of becoming the victim of crossfire in these areas.”

If you are staying at a resort in an affected area, you are advised to restrict your movements beyond resort security perimeters.

If you want to travel outside these perimeters, then you are advised to use transportation arranged or provided by the resort. Likewise, you should use organized tour operators for excursions and travel to and from the airport.

What’s more, police may impose curfews with short notice in areas where gang activity is a concern. The following areas have a significant gang population and high incidences of violent crime:

Greater Kingston

Arnett Gardens

August Town

Cassava Piece

Central Village in Spanish Town

Denham Town

Grant’s Pen

Hannah Town

Harbour View

Mountain View

Olympic Gardens

Payneland

Portmore

Tivoli Gardens

Trench Town

West Kingston

Whitfield Town

Montego Bay

Canterbury

Flankers

Hart Street

Mount Salem

Norwood Gardens

Rose Heights

St. Clavers Avenue

