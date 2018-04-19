Traffic enforcement continues as Cayman Islands police make 32 DUI arrests since 1 April

From RCIPS

RCIPS traffic enforcement operations have continued during April, focusing on offenses such as DUI, speeding, and excessive tint. Thirty-two DUI arrests have been made since 1 April, most of which occurred during the weekends, with 10 arrests having been made on the weekend of 6 – 8 April and 8 made this past weekend, 13 – 15 April.

In one incident on Saturday, 14 April, at about 1:50AM, officers on patrol along West Bay Road observed a Nissan Primera travelling at 58MPH in the 25MPH zone. The driver was stopped and spoken to, at which point officers detected the strong scent of alcohol coming from his breath. A roadside breath test was conducted with a reading of 0.198% and the driver, a man age 25 of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was later bailed.

At 2:00AM on Sunday, 15 April, officers observed the driver of a green Honda Civic attempt to evade a road block on Esterley Tibbets Highway near Yacht Drive, by putting the vehicle in reverse and reversing against the flow of traffic. The vehicle ran off the road shortly afterwards and officers found the driver unconscious in the front seat, with no signs of injury. The officers smelled the strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver, a man age 32 of West Bay, who was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and Dangerous Driving. It was later ascertained that the documents for the vehicle were expired. He is currently on bail as the investigation continues.

“When you choose to drive under the influence, speed, or commit any other traffic offense, you are making the road that much less safe for everyone using it,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “This is also true if you excessively tint your vehicle windows, which impacts visibility for not only you as the driver, but other motorists. For this reason there is no provision in the law that allows for the tint of the front windscreen below six inches from the top.”

In addition to the 32 DUI arrests, officers have also issued 136 speeding tickets and 94 tickets for excessive tint since 1 April.

