Altercation & vehicle collision involving a pedestrian

From RCIPS 8:00 AM  Wed 31 Oct 2018
Just before 9:45PM last night, 30 October, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of a fight that took place on Shedden Road in the vicinity of Martin Drive in George Town.  It is believed that the incident took place among several men, one of whom is believed to have had a machete.

One man involved received a laceration to the head during the altercation and fled the location. He was struck by a car on Shedden Road.

The victim is in critical condition.

An investigation has been launched into this matter. Shedden Road was blocked this morning as investigations were carried out but was cleared for use around 8:30AM.

At 8:40AM this morning a 46-year-old man of George Town turned himself into police in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), oronline.

Traffic Alert 7:05 AM Oct 31 2018
EDITOR – We understand the accident below happened last night as a reader contacted us and said the road was blocked before 4am when he was diverted away from the scene.
Due to a collision this morning involving a pedestrian, Shedden Road in Central George Town between Eastern Avenue and Mary Street is BLOCKED to all traffic.
Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes into Central GT.
The pedestrian is in critical condition and updates will follow.
