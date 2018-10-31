One man involved received a laceration to the head during the altercation and fled the location. He was struck by a car on Shedden Road.

The victim is in critical condition.

An investigation has been launched into this matter. Shedden Road was blocked this morning as investigations were carried out but was cleared for use around 8:30AM.

At 8:40AM this morning a 46-year-old man of George Town turned himself into police in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), oronline.