Tower adds creative power to senior management team in Cayman Islands

Tower, one of Cayman’s leading strategic communications agencies, has added Caymanian, Ms Brita Gill, to its creative design and marketing team.

Joining Tower as senior designer, Ms Gill will be responsible for leading the design team of three and developing strategic campaigns to support Tower’s network of clients. Ms Gill also joins Tower’s leadership team.

“I am very excited to be working at a full service agency with a great range of clients,” Ms Gill said. “Tower has strong momentum in the market, a clear vision for the future and lots of potential.”

“I’m passionate about delivering forward-thinking design that connects consumers and brands in a meaningful way and Tower is doing great work in this space. It’s a dynamic agency and I know we will create beautiful things together.”

Ms Gill recently returned to the Cayman Islands after working for the past few years in Barcelona. With over 15 years’ experience under her belt, she specialises in creating unique, individually tailored designs for both print and digital products. Her work helps drive sales, increase memorability and brand awareness and spread key messages.

“We are delighted to have someone of Brita’s calibre and experience joining our team and are excited to see the international experience and insights she will deliver to our clients,” Ms Lynne Byles, Managing Director of Tower said. “We are committed to hiring the best talent in Cayman and her credentials will be pivotal in driving our business growth for the future.”

Ms Gill studied at University of Colorado where she received her Masters of Architecture and Urban Planning and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She completed post-graduate work at California College of the Arts in San Francisco and Central St. Martins UAL in London.

Ms Gill has worked around the world in Colorado, San Francisco, London and Barcelona designing and producing full branding schemes, apps, apparel designs, catalogues, signage and more. Her work has been used by high-profile brand powerhouses such as American Express, Amazon, Swarovski, Shazam and RNL Design. Locally, Ms Gill has worked on websites for Bedside Manor, Chalmers Gibbs Architecture and Design Studio.

“With such an impressive track record, she is already proving a great asset and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with going forward. It’s exciting times for Tower,” Ms Byles said.