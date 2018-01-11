Top 5 mistakes in your presentation slides

When it comes to making PPT presentations, there are a lot of things that can go wrong. You need to be creative, captivating, informative, and to the point. Unfortunately, creating a great PPT presentation is much easier said than done. There is a whole lot you need to consider and even more you need to get right. Needless to say, creating a great PowerPoint presentation can be a real challenge. Each and every single slide needs to be top notch if you want to reach the goal you set out to achieve. If you are having problems doing so, you might want to check out some PowerPoint templates.

The Most Common Mistakes in PowerPoint Presentations

Yes, there are many mistakes that can and are made when creating PowerPoint presentation slides. Some are easier to avoid than others, but with some work and focus, you can make sure they don’t happen to you. Let’s talk about the most common mistakes made when putting together a presentation.

1. Small Text – One thing that people still do all of the time is to make the text on the slides way too small. As a viewer, there is nothing worse than leaning forward and trying to make out tiny words on a slide. It ends up taking the attention away from the main points. People are not listening to you if they are struggling to read each and every single word on a slide. If you want to make a point in business, make it big, make it bold, and make sure people at the back of the room can see it.

2. Too Much Text – Another common mistake is adding too much text into your PPT slides. Yes, you can be creative with your design and organization, but don’t get too fancy. People usually don’t have a long attention span and they don’t like to read much either. Keep things short, concise, and to the point. If someone is watching your presentation for business purposes, they want to know how they can make money. That is the bottom line.

3. Functions Abuse – Ok, so creating an entertaining presentation is key, but there is such thing as too much. Yes, PPT has some really neat functions that can liven up a presentation. However, adding too many of these bells and whistles will do nothing but draw away from your main point. Besides that, getting carried away with this stuff comes with the risk of making you look childish.

4. Infographics – Another mistake people make when putting together PowerPoint presentations for business is not having the right info. Now, like we said, too many words and too much fancy stuff are both bad. However, you need to present information in a concise and entertaining way at the same time. Some good infographics always help here. They are visual, they are big and colorful, they can be easily read, and they get to the point.

5. Abuse Of Pictures – Another mistake people make all of the time is adding too many images. Yes, adding pictures and some entertainment is a good way to get attention, but don’t rely on them. You don’t want your main points being made solely by pictures. Also don’t add more than one image per slide at most. Overstuffing with images never helped anybody.

Why Use PowerPoint Templates?

The fact is that PowerPoint presentation templates can help make your life much easier. They help you organize your presentation so that it is concise and to the point. They help you add infographics and media without overstuffing. They also help get a point across that cannot be done with words alone. Whether you are in corporate business, travel, law, medicine, or anything else, a PowerPoint presentation can make or break you. Hopefully, with the help of these templates, it will make you, not break you. See also 6 Rules of a Compelling PowerPoint Presentation

Conclusion

Simply put, a good presentation can bring in clients from far and wide, while a bad one will do nothing but scare them off. If you want to create a presentation that simple and effective, plus professional and entertaining, these templates need to be in your arsenal. PowerPoint templates will make your life much easier. If you are interested, go to TemplateMonster for an awesome selection of professional PowerPoint templates.

THE ABOVE ARTICLE IS SPONSORED