Cayman: Tony’s Toys Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Car Giveaway

Tony’s Toys Automotive Centre is celebrating 20 years of business in the Cayman Islands and service to the community. As part of its yearlong celebrations, the company, owned by Tony Williams, is giving away a 2020 Nissan Kicks Crossover SUV. The promotion will run until 7 December.

Customers who make a purchase of $100 or more on parts and/or services at Tony’s Toys will be eligible to enter the draw for a chance to win the new car. In addition, one dollar from every entry will go to the YMCA for which Mr. Williams is a founding Board member.

“I am blessed to be a part of the Cayman automotive industry for the past 20 years and I know that this milestone for Tony’s Toys could not have been achieved without the support of our loyal customers who entrust us to keep them safe on the roads every day. We are pleased to be working with our partners Fidelity and Shell to offer this amazing prize as our way of thanking our customers and the public for their patronage. Giving someone a car, in my opinion, will be the perfect culmination of what has been a wonderful year of festivity,” said Mr. Williams.

Tony’s Toys has its roots in the import and sale of used cars but over the years has evolved into a full-service independent automotive centre featuring a full-service garage, a body shop and parts division and a wide selection of new and pre-owned cars for sale or leasing with financing options.

For more information about Tony’s Toys call 946.8697, email info@tonystoys.net or visit www.tonystoys.net.