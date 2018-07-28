TOGAF Open Group Certification – Why you need it and How to get?

If enterprise architecture or say the IT Business Processes are the main focus of your career, then let me tell you that this is the right time for you to pursue an Open Group certification programme. The Open Group certification is generally believed to be a global IT consortium that helps in boosting up all the 500 members of your organization, followed by companies of all sizes from around the world. In short it is a developmental programme used by all the enterprises to plan and design their IT architecture.

The first version of The Open Group certification was started in the year 1995, based on the Technical Architecture framework being designed by Department of Defence (DOD). Shortly the DOD was then gone ahead and handed over to the Open Group architecture that has continued to handle it ever after.

The Open Group certification is used to help the organizations design the infrastructure and adapting to all the needs and requirements. This is where the Open Group certification plays an important role. They come forward and communicate with the various department heads helping to design and implement the IT Strategy quickly and much more effectively.

What are OG0-091 and OG0-092 exams and benefits?

The OG0-091 and OG0-092 exams to get TOGAF 9 certification from ExamCollection, allows you to be a better IT professional. OG0-091 is foundation exam, which is also known as part 1 exam as well as OG0-092 or part 2 are the TOGAF certification exams. The OG0-091 is level-1 learning where you face 40 MCQ’s and each answer has a single point. To pass the OG0-091 exam, you need to score 55%.

Whereas, OG0-092 exam includes 8 compact situation questions, with grade scoring. OG0-092 is an open book exam and consists of the entire Level 2 learning results. The right answer gets 5 points, the next best result 3 points, whereas the third one gets 1 and the distracter counts 0. The passing marks for OG0-092 is 60%.

TOGAF certified specialists experience collective wisdom and expertise that will help these people accurately identify market needs.

So, here is why you should get TOGAF 9 Certified.

High demand Direct approach Budget friendly certification Better salary Improvisation in skills

Why Should Someone Take Up Open Group Certification?

The Open Group certification is generally believed to be a high level of approach that the enterprises could actually come forward and use in order to plan, design, implement and the last but not the least manage the entire enterprise architecture. Enterprise architecture is then broken down into four distinct domains and they are application, data, technology and the last but not the least business, who have been relying on the existing technologies and standardised products.

The organizations who have been implementing on regular basis or are planning to implement on the enterprise wide technical infrastructure, in order to support the most critical business applications are using the open system building blog benefits using TOGAF. Those who have been designing or implementing architectures using the Open Group Architecture Framework principles continue to enjoy the design and procurement specifications that further help them in facilitating the implementation of the Open Group certification reducing risks.

Benefits of Taking up Open Group CertificationGiven below are some of the major advantages you get when you take up The Open Group certification.

1. Helps in meeting up the needs of your organization: Most of the business organizations even today seek out for different ways to get the most out of the least time and effort. The principle here is to focus on the Open Group certification programme. The course actually trains you on how you can perform a specific tasks increasing your time and efficiency. The training can also reduce the costs of your business organization increasing the profit margin.

2. Helps you work on your managerial skills: The Open Group certification helps in mixing up the technical and the managerial aspects of the IT Industry, and as a result turns out to be a great stepping stone for all the aspiring managers. This certification is generally designed to have a bird eye view on things, in short to consider and weigh out the different perspectives while implementing on a specific kind of a project.

3. Boosts up your salary and career: The Payscale indicates that the salary for all the Open Group certified professionals is somewhere around 80,000$.

4. Helps in understanding a common language: All the certified processionals of the Open Group certification do share common knowledge and expertise that will help the individuals identify the needs of the business.

5. There is a high demand for all the enterprise architects: As the IT technology and the architecture turns out to become even more tightly integrated in the success of the organization, organizations are using the Open Group certification in order to plan how the entire business enterprise is being managed in both long term and short term basis.

4 Major Tips to Prepare Yourself for the Exam

In order to achieve the Open Group certification programme it is important that you pass both level 1 and level 2 of this exam. And in case you fail in any one of the levels you will not achieve an overall result but you can go ahead and apply for the one in which you have failed. Given below are the four major tips that will help you prepare yourself for this exam.

1. Don’t spend much time on the questions you cannot answer: There is no point in wasting time on the questions that you find difficult to answer.First find and answer the easiest ones. To save your precious time,first, always try and answer the questions you are confident in,thus you’ll get time to answer unknown and difficult questions at your own pace.

2. You don’t have to pay for the preparation of this exam: Yes, you read it right. You don’t have to pay for the preparation of this exam. Starting from the exam simulators to the enterprising eBooks there are a huge number of resources made available online for which you don’t actually have to pay for.

3. Your personal experience is not always the right answer: This one is for all the experienced enterprise architects. It can turn out to be really very tempting to refer to your personal experiences while taking up the exam. But let me tell you that you are taking a wrong word when it comes to the Open Group certification programme as a law. It’s always good if you have enough of personal knowledge and experiences but this exam is designed to test your knowledge on this certification programme and there is no room for interpretation.

4. Make the most out of the open group website: The Open Group administer this certification programme. So don’t even try and underestimate their website when it comes to the resource. When you have a visit on their website you will find in a huge number of publications, white papers and information certified on this the Open Group programme.

Conclusion

To sum up. attending any exam is nothing new to all of us. We all have been attending them for years after all it’s just about the matter of time allotment and the work schedule.

Becoming certified in the Open Group suggests that you can join other specialists in the related department. You can expand connections, learn new bearings in business, and generate new ideas and implement them in life.So, if you are looking to make your IT career prosperous just become the Open Group certified. We wish you good luck.