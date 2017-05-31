May 31, 2017

Today’s Swearing In Ceremony Cayman Islands LA

May 31, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

The public should note that the LA Office has advised that the swearing in process of MLAs will be inside the LA. 

The only part of the ceremony that will be outside is the swearing in of the Cabinet Members.

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. Today’s Swearing In Ceremony Cayman Islands LA – Caribbean Edition says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:14 am

    […] Cayman Eye News | Today’s Swearing In Ceremony Cayman Islands LA The public should note that the LA Office has advised that the swearing in process of MLAs […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*