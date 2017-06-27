By Summer From The Confluence

We’ve just returned from the inaugural Tmrw.Tday Culture Festival that took place in Negril Jamaica May 17-23. The event is a striking example of the latest trend in festival vacations and how a destination festival is done right 😉

Unlike other festivals , the event took place all over the small resort town of Negril where attendees could use their wristbands to attend daily beach parties + wellness classes at Irie Soul Beach to access local tourist attractions at the hottest restaurants & resorts for food, swimming, cliff diving, etc. and then hit up nightly musical attractions at breathtaking, one-of-a kind venues, including a coral reef cave hidden below a resort, and featuring performances by Protoje, Gabre Selassie, Wolf + Lamb, + many more!

Take in the event and all it encompasses – details on the maiden journey can be found on our media asset page, and be sure to take a look at the official Tmrw.Tday blog for some cool event introspective + more images. Please help us share the news with your readers so they can seek out new, amazing, and unique festival experiences off the beaten path!

If you do nothing else, be sure to add Tmrw.Tday to your festival bucket list – the plan is already in the works for the second annual gathering in 2018. You don’t want to miss it!

Cheers, and hope to hear from you soon!

Summer