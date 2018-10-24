Titanic replica to sail original planned route in 2022

By Jason Devaney From Newsmax

A replica of the Titanic that’s currently being constructed in Dubai is slated to hit the high seas in 2022 and will trace the same route laid out for its predecessor, from England to the United States.

According to MSN, the building of the new ship ran into some snags but has since resumed. It is scheduled to sail from Dubai to Southampton, England when it’s fully built, and then to the U.S.

Blue Star Line owns the ship, which is called Titanic II.

“The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits,” Blue Star Line chairman Clive Palmer told MSN.

The $500 million ship has four smokestacks, just as the original Titanic had, and will hold the same number of passengers — 2,435. The cabin layout is also the same.

The original Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean during its maiden voyage in 1912 after striking an iceberg. Around 1,500 people are believed to have been killed.

The Titanic II will be equipped with 18 fully enclosed lifeboats with a motor. Each will be able to hold as many as 250 people.

IMAGE: Screenshot from Video

© 2018 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

For more on this story and video go to: https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/titanic-replica-sail/2018/10/23/id/887650/?ns_mail_uid=6952f1f9-507d-4a20-8cc0-0a1db158d76e&ns_mail_job=DM7425_10242018&s=acs&dkt_nbr=010504t06zl6