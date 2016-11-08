Titan Development claim 1st place at Cayman Islands Chamber Golf Classic

The Chamber Golf Classic took place at North Sound Golf Club on Friday November 4, with Titan Development Ltd . storming the round to take 1st place.

The overcast morning left doubt as to whether the tournament would go ahead, with the appearance of heavy rain a very likely event at the time. However, by midday, the sun appeared for a truly glorious afternoon of golfing.

25 teams battled it out in a 4 Man Scramble round over the course of the next 5 hours, with law firms Walkers Global and Broadhurst LLC securing 2nd and 3rd place respectively. But it was Titan Development Ltd. who would go on to win the event, with an incredible score of 50.

There were also bragging rights and prizes to be won for closest to the pin and longest drive challenges. Graham Robinson and Jennifer Williams had the honour of claiming the longest drives of the day, whilst Tom Byrnes and Heather Anderson hit closest to the pin. All four golfers were awarded jewellery courtesy of Platinum Sponsor Kirk Freeport for their superlative accomplishments. Kirk Freeport, along with a host of other local businesses, also donated some prizes for the raffle draw. Amongst the winners were Darren Scott (Tag Heuer Men’s Formula 1 Watch), Leanne Golding ($250 Kimpton Seafire Voucher) and Alan Silverman (Men’s Bulova Watch).

Once the round had finished, all golfers helped themselves to a delicious buffet spread put on by Kirk Market, as well as some beverages courtesy of Bar Sponsor Cayman Distributors.

The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all of the sponsors for the 2016 Chamber Golf Classic, and would like to congratulate all the winners of the day.

Photos from the event can be found on the Chamber Facebook page.