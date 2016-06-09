Tips for better male health

From Cayman Pharmacy Group

For better overall health,we are challenging all men to:

look after their relationships and wellbeing

Not smoke

Drink sensibly

Be active

Watch their weight

Why these five?

Men are more likely to make unhealthy lifestyle choices,such a.s smoking,drinking alcohol to hazardous levels and being overweight or obese.These unhealthy lifestyles can lead into serious diseases such as cancer,heart diseases and strokes. leading a healthier lifestyle reduces the risks of getting these conditions.

Men are more likely than women to smoke,and more likely to smoke more cigarettes per day

Men are more likely than women to drink alcohol at hazardous levels.(14% of men reported drinking an alcoholic drink on five or more days in a week compared to 9% of women.)

67% of men are overweight or obese

Men are more likely than women to eat too much salt,red meat and processed meat,and too little fruits and vegetables

Participation in activity among men declines with age.(83% of men aged 16-24 met the recommendations for physical activity,compared with 57% aged 65-74.)

In fact, one in five men die before the age of 65.Cancer and coronary heart disease are the biggest contributors to these premature deaths. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the single biggest thing we can do to prevent serious diseases.

Men who have unhealthy lifestyles are more likely to:

Suffer from mental health issues

Be at risk from heart attack

Be at risk of two or more health factors

Suffer from diabetes,chronic liver disease and cancer

